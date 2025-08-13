Hundreds of smart CCTV cameras already installed to strengthen National Security in SVG

Phase two of the Enhancing Public Safety with Intelligent Video Analytics Project, has been completed.

The project aims to strengthen this country’s capabilities in applying advanced information technology and expand the coverage and accessibility of smart surveillance systems.

Under the project, more than three hundred CCTV surveillance cameras were installed across the country, with support from the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams said this project is having a positive impact on citizen security.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiona Fan said the CCTV Surveillance system now in place represents an important step forward in national security.

