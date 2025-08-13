SVG to send 80 member strong delegation to CARIFESTA XV Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making preparations for its participation in CARIFESTA XV, which takes place in Barbados later this month.

The Carnival Development Corporation is leading the efforts for the country’s involvement in the Caribbean Cultural Festival.

Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Rodney Small says an 80-member delegation will represent this country at the festival.

Small says the delegation will be involved in several events featuring Arts and Culture.

The 15th edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts will be held from August 22nd to 31st under the theme “Caribbean Roots Global Excellence.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related