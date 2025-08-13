VINLEC launches smart meter project to replace meters for over 50,000 customers

Thousands of St. Vincent Electricity Services-VINLEC, Limited customers, will soon be connected to a new type of meter.

This, with the launch of VINLEC’s Smart Meter Project at the Methodist Church Hall on Monday.

Delivering remarks at the launching ceremony, Manager of Engineering at VINLEC, Ricky Wright said this initiative marks a significant milestone in the Company’s efforts to enhance its services.

Wright said some 50-thousand customers will be connected to the new meter system.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related