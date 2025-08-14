Historian highlights Vincentian resistance during Emancipation at Vincentian history book hand over

Despite the absence of major uprisings at the time of emancipation, Vincentians engaged in significant acts of resistance against oppression, according to historian Dr. Adrian Fraser.

Speaking at the official handover of Volume One of The Native Genocide and African Enslavement in SVG to 1838 at the UWI Global Campus on Monday, August 11, Dr. Fraser noted that the perception of passivity around emancipation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is misleading.

He read excerpts from the book detailing how Vincentians resisted through acts such as setting fires and engaging in physical and verbal confrontations—clear signs, he said, of defiance and struggle.

