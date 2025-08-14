PM Gonsalves accuses opposition of deliberately attempting to sow seeds of distrust among the public

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has accused the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) of deliberately attempting to sow distrust among the public in his government’s leadership and financial stewardship.

Speaking on radio, Dr. Gonsalves addressed the NDP’s lack of support for the recent Appropriation Bill, which the opposition justified by claiming they did not trust the government to manage public funds responsibly.

But the Prime Minister dismissed the claim, saying it was politically motivated.

In a follow-up comment, the Prime Minister linked the opposition’s stance to what he described as “vile political campaigns” aimed at damaging his character and credibility. He suggested that these tactics are part of a broader strategy to win power by discrediting his leadership.

Reflecting on the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, Dr. Gonsalves pointed to the strong community response and public cooperation during recovery efforts as evidence that the people still trust his administration.

