Summer Steel Pan Programme positively impacting the lives of youths in Questelles

Children from Questelles and surrounding communities are getting a hands-on introduction to the rich heritage of steel pan music, thanks to a summer programme hosted by the Symphonix Steel Orchestra.

Speaking on NBC radio, Programme coordinator Jomoro Francis said the initiative is designed not just to teach music, but to preserve the cultural legacy of the steel pan.

Francis emphasized that engaging youth is crucial to ensuring the survival and growth of the art form for future generations.

