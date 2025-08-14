Prime Minister criticizes opposition’s refusal to support recent Appropriation Bill in Parliament

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has criticized the opposition’s refusal to support the recently passed Appropriation Bill, questioning the maturity of their stance.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the bill, which allocates an additional $98.6 million for national development projects, is essential to keep the country functioning, even as the nation approaches a possible general election.

Prime Minister Gonsalves dismissed the opposition’s stance against the recently passed appropriation bill, defending the bill as essential for advancing key sectors like housing.

