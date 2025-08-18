Dental Surgeon cautions parents about over brushing in children

Dental Surgeon in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Brendon Richards, is urging parents and caregivers to monitor their children’s brushing habits, warning that over-brushing, particularly when using fluoride toothpaste, can do more harm than good.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Dr. Richards advised that brushing should not exceed three minutes, noting that prolonged exposure to fluoride can increase the risk of dental fluorosis, a condition that causes discoloration and damage to developing teeth.

He also emphasized the importance of proper rinsing with water after brushing to help reduce excess fluoride ingestion.

