Dietitian highlights underscores importance of breastfeeding to Infant Health

Dietitian in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, Melodie Hercules has underscored the importance of continued public education on breastfeeding, highlighting its critical role in infant health.

Speaking on NBC Radio recently, Hercules said the Ministry remains committed to addressing widespread myths and misinformation that still persist in the country.

Hercules also called for an end to the stigma around breastfeeding in public and is advocating for safer, supportive spaces for mothers.

She stressed the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and said that for mothers who are unable to breastfeed, the Ministry ensures infants receive the best possible care and nutrition.

