New technology being explored to revive geothermal project

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has revealed that new technology is being explored to potentially revive the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ long-anticipated geothermal energy project.

The Prime Minister made this statement as he confirmed that the geothermal energy project has stalled due to geological limitations, specifically, rock formations that were not permeable enough to make the venture economically viable.

In the meantime, Dr. Gonsalves said the Government remains focused on solar energy.

He noted that discussions are ongoing between VINLEC and the government on expanding solar investments and emphasized the need to reassess pricing structures, to ensure affordability for both consumers and stakeholders.

