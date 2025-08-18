Minister Brewster appeals for more males to become entrepreneurs

An appealed has been made for more males across the country to become entrepreneurs.

This appeal has come from Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlement, Youth and Sports, Orando Brewster while pointing out that a wide cross section of successful people in the country started off as entrepreneurs.

The Minister made this appeal during the recent Men’s Empowerment Business Symposium, entitled, “Power in Connection: Collaborating & Networking for Men’s Business Growth”.

The programme was organized by the Center for Enterprise Development (C.E.D) as part of its Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship (TAMEED) Project.

Minister Brewster said the Government has a number of different programmes in place which assist with the growth of entrepreneurs and while there may be some challenges, males should take advantage of these opportunities as their female counterparts are doing.

Minister Brewster added that while most people might be seeking a job, the Government is unable to employ everyone and entrepreneurship is a positive way to go.

