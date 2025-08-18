Agriculture Officer stresses vital role of plant health in food security under One Health Initiative

As countries ramp up efforts under the global One Health initiative, Agriculture Officer Michael Delpesche is highlighting the urgent need to strengthen plant health systems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking in a recent interview, Delpesche, who leads the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit, stressed that safeguarding crops from pests, diseases, and environmental threats is not only essential for food security, but also directly impacts human and animal health.

He warned that overlooking plant health could undermine national and global efforts to combat climate change, prevent pandemics, and protect biodiversity.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related