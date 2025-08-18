St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded twenty-three homicides for the year so far.

This latest figure follows a shooting incident in Paul’s Avenue on Friday night resulting in the death of popular DJ Gasroy Fergusson, known as Deejay Swagga.

Reports indicate that Fergusson was shot multiple times by unknown gunmen.

Another individual was said to be nursing gunshot wounds at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) following the incident.

Police are carrying out investigations into the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related