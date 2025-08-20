Training and Education Coordinator at the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED), Keisha Phillips says today is the deadline for operators of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to register to be a part of the Business Continuity Planning Workshop, which is being organized by the C.E.D.

Phillips tells NBC News, the workshop which caters for thirty participants will provide them with the tools and practical steps needed to safeguard their operations in times of uncertainty.

Phillips says the training is timely and she is encouraging owners of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to register for the Workshop which is scheduled to take place from September 9th to 11th at the UWI Global Campus, Kingstown.

Phillips says many small businesses across the country are now beginning to recover from the effects of COVID19, the 2021 explosive eruptions of La Soufriere and Hurricane Beryl.

With this in mind she is encouraging operators of small businesses to register to be a part of the Business Continuity Planning Workshop which will teach them how to ensure the survival of their businesses, despite the many challenges they can face.

