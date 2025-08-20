Festival Director of the Hairouna Film Festival, Aiko Roudette earlier this week concluded a successful Screen Writing residency to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Roudette told NBC News, the initiative which ran from August 15th to the 18th in Canouan was held for five Vincentian Screen Writers and it was very transformative for everyone involved.

She said the initiative was held to develop the craft of Vincentian screen Writers.

Roudette said this year’s residency had a professional cast featuring successful individuals from the international film industry as they aim to give Vincentian screen writers a chance to develop their craft.

She said one of the scripts from the short-film residency will be selected for a full production which will be showcased locally, regionally and internationally.

