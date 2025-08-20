As work on the Kingstown Port Modernization project continues, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to the public to seek credible information in relation to the project, from the relevant sources.

The Prime Minister made this appeal as he spoke to the Agency for Public Information during a tour of the facility yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said a recent issue at the Port was blown out of proportion by people with ulterior motives and the public should instead listen to the engineers and other professionals on the project, to get updates about the work which is taking place.

