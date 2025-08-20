Science and Technology to drive SVG’s development towards becoming a first-world nation

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says now is the time to advance the next stage of national development, the further ennoblement of the Vincentian people as part of building a modern, first-world nation.

Speaking on radio recently, the Prime Minister revealed that discussions are underway to establish a Science and Applied Technology Team to help drive innovation and growth.

He noted that the government has already laid a strong foundation through major investments in education, agriculture, infrastructure, and other critical sectors; all aimed at creating a future of shared prosperity, peace, and inclusivity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

