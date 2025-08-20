Miss SVG 2025 Contestants to be officially introduced and sashed this Saturday

The Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation is preparing to hold the official Introduction of the Miss SVG 2025 contestants, this Saturday August 23rd at the Botanical Gardens.

Saturday’s event will take the form of a Brunch commencing at 10am.

This year, in addition to meeting the media, the contestants will also be officially sashed as part of this special event.

This milestone marks an important step on their journey toward the grand coronation night on Saturday, November 1st, 2025.

