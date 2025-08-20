ZHTF distributes thousands of chicks as SVG pushes self sufficiency in Agriculture

Vincentians are being encouraged to continue growing their own food and embracing the “eat what you grow” philosophy, as part of the ongoing push to strengthen national food security.

This encouragement was made by Director and CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique.

She was speaking to the Agency for Public Information the API, at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station in Mesopotamia on Friday, August 15th, where one of the largest poultry distributions to date took place, including approximately 20,000 broiler chicks, 5,000 layers, and 5,000 turkeys.

Horne-Bique noted a strong turnout and explained that initiatives like this, led in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, are critical to building resilience and ensuring food self-sufficiency across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

