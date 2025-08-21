Educators accross the country engaged in professional development week

With the new School year scheduled to begin soon, Educators are being engaged in sessions to enhance their skills, knowledge and teaching practices.

It’s Professional Development Week, and close to seventy English Teachers met at the UWI Global Campus yesterday to look at best practices in English.

President of the National Association for the Teachers of English in Secondary School Camisha Bascombe addressed the importance of the session.

Bascombe, who is also the Deputy Principal of the Intermediate High School said the session is critical for keeping teachers up to date with the latest educational trends.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related