Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report – Thursday August 21st 2025 nbcsvgadmin August 21, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Efforts are continuing to build the country’s national resilience through improved emergency preparedness and response capabilities. Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/AMATEUR-RADIO-COURSE-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Educators accross the country engaged in professional development week Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Educators accross the country engaged in professional development week nbcsvgadmin August 21, 2025 Latest News News & Sports CDC CEO says student’s should know their country’s history from an early age nbcsvgadmin August 21, 2025 Latest News News & Sports UWI Global Campus to host annual Oscar Allen Memorial Emancipation Lecture tonight nbcsvgadmin August 21, 2025