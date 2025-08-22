Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is on a path to becoming a first-world nation, and the development of a Science and Advanced Technology Brain Trust (SATB) will be key to that transformation.

He was speaking at the official ceremony where thirty Vincentians were awarded scholarships under the Republic of China (Taiwan) MOFA and ICDF programs to pursue studies in Taiwan.

Dr. Gonsalves said the nation’s progress must be grounded in the enduring values of Caribbean civilization.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the scholarship recipients represent the “empires of the mind” that will help propel St. Vincent and the Grenadines to first-world status.

He emphasized that true development depends not just on infrastructure, but on intellectual strength.

