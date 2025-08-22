Education Ministry working with CXC to address issues before local Preliminary Summary is made available

Minister of Education, Curtis King said his Ministry is continuing to work along with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to address a number of issues regarding the CSEC Examinations, before a Preliminary summary statement can be made, regarding the local results.

In an interview with NBC News, the Minister said in the Preliminary results provided to his Ministry from the CXC, some students who sat the examinations were marked as absent.

Minister King said they are currently working with the Caribbean Examinations Council to have these issues addressed.

Minister King said when the matter is addressed his Ministry will be able to make its Preliminary assessment statement.

He however noted that students can view their results through the CXC’s online platform.

