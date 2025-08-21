The National Broadcasting Corporation NBC Radio copped an award at the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s Awards Ceremony last night at the Hilton in Barbados.

Radio Announcer, Jason Bess received an award for Best Radio Commercial.

Bess says he is elated to receive the award.

Bess expressed gratitude for the support from everyone who assisted with the project.

The award was accepted by NBC’s General Manager, Dionne John on behalf of Jason Bess.

