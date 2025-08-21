Thirty Vincentians awarded scholarships from the ROC-Taiwan

Thirty Vincentians are this year’s beneficiaries of the Republic of China, Taiwan Scholarship program.

An official ceremony was held this morning to present the MOFA and ICDF Scholarships to pursue studies in Taiwan this year.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiona Fan said her Government has been offering the scholarships to Vincentians over the past two decades.

Minister of Education, Curtis King addressed the importance of celebrating the successes of the country’s education revolution.

And … Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Republic of China, Taiwan has been spending a significant amount of resources to provide the scholarships.

