UWI Global Campus to host annual Oscar Allen Memorial Emancipation Lecture tonight

The historical food injustices faced by Caribbean Communities will be examined during the Annual Oscar Allen Memorial Lecture tonight.

The UWI Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the lecture as part of Emancipation Month of Activities.

Lecturer in Teacher Education at The UWI Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda, Dr. Andrea K Veira will speak on the topic: “From Plantation to Plate: Food Sovereignty as True Emancipation.”

Dr. Veira says the lecture will highlight several issues such as the urgent need for resilient, self-reliant food systems in the region.

Dr. Veira says the use of indigenous foods will also be examined during her presentation.

The UWI Global Campus said the Oscar Allen Memorial Lecture continues to serve as an important platform for education, dialogue, and celebration of emancipation in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile … An exhibition will be held to coincide with the Oscar Allen Memorial Emancipation Lecture.

Acting Marketing Assistant at the UWI Global Campus, Sheron Garraway says the exhibition will showcase a range of items that are produced in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The UWI Global Campus and The Friends of Oscar Allen have extended an invitation to the public to participate in this meaningful event.

