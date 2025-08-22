Latest News News & Sports Vincentian Students participate in CARIFESTA 15 Student Jamboree in Barbados nbcsvgadmin August 22, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Several Vincentian students are in Barbados to participate in the CARIFESTA 15 Student Jamboree which is taking place today. We hear from two of the participants.. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/OFFER.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: NBC’s Special Report – Friday August 22nd 2025Next: UWI Lecturer makes appeal for education about nutritional value of Indigenous foods Related Stories News & Sports UWI Lecturer makes appeal for education about nutritional value of Indigenous foods Colvin Harry August 22, 2025 Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report – Friday August 22nd 2025 nbcsvgadmin August 22, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Education Ministry working with CXC to address issues before local Preliminary Summary is made available nbcsvgadmin August 22, 2025