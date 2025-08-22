UWI Lecturer makes appeal for education about nutritional value of Indigenous foods

An appeal has been made for the region to further educate its people about the nutritional values in indigenous foods passed down by our ancestors.

This appeal was made by Lecturer in Teacher Education at the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda, Dr. Andrea K Veira.

She made this appeal during the Annual Oscar Allen Memorial Lecture last evening hosted by the UWI Global Campus which focused on the topic: “From Plantation to Plate: Food Sovereignty as True Emancipation.”

Dr. Veira said many of the foods we enjoy in the region today were once considered scraps by colonizers, but our ancestors found ways to make them tasty and attractive for consumption using their own traditional methods.

Dr. Veira however noted that while these traditional foods are very tasty they are also high is salt and other ingredients that can be detrimental to people’s health.

She appealed for more to be done to educate the region about the nutritional values in people’s favourite foods passed down by our ancestors.

The lecture focused on the historical food injustices faced by Caribbean Communities, as part of Emancipation Month of Activities.

