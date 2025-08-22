Local Red Cross calls on Vincentians to recognize their role in helping others

As the World Health Organization marked World Humanitarian Day on Tuesday, August 19, under the global theme “Act for Humanity,” the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross has called on all Vincentians to recognize their role in helping others — no matter how small the action.

According to the WHO, the day honors those who step into crises to help others and stand in solidarity with the millions whose lives are at risk.

In an interview with NBC News, Communications Director for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross, Kathy Badenock, said that while the Red Cross remains a leading humanitarian organization, all Vincentians have a role to play.

Badenock also encouraged Vincentians to consider volunteering with the Red Cross, but stressed that any contribution, whether formal or informal, is valuable in building a more humane and supportive society.

