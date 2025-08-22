Housing Minister urges entrepreneurs to seek out niche business ideas

An appeal has been made for entrepreneurs across the country, to look for niche ideas which can be developed into successful businesses.

This appeal was made by Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlement, Youth and Sports, Dr. Orando Brewster during the recent Men’s Empowerment Business Symposium, entitled, “Power in Connection: Collaborating & Networking for Men’s Business Growth”.

The programme was organized by the Center for Enterprise Development (C.E.D) as part of its Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship (TAMEED) Project.

Minister Brewster said many entrepreneurs believe they need to have a grand showcase to have a successful business, while in fact what they really require is a fresh idea of a product or service that people really need.

He mentioned businesses such as the Coastal Adrenaline All-TerrainVehicle (ATV) Tour Package, which is in high demand by locals and visitors alike.

