Methodist Church holds 7th Annual Scholarship distribution

The Methodist Church Kingstown-Chateaubelair Circuit held its 7th annual Scholarship Distribution Ceremony at the Church Hall in Kingstown, earlier this week.

This year, three new Scholarships and eleven Bursaries were awarded bringing the total to eighteen scholarships and one hundred bursaries, since the commencement of the programme.

The scholarships are valued at one thousand five hundred dollars each, while the bursaries have a value of five hundred.

Delivering remarks during the award ceremony on Wednesday,

Superintendent Minister and Chair of the Scholarship Committee, Reverend Philbert Delaney said the church is there to assist those who are in need.

Reverend Delaney also appealed to the parents and guardians of the awardees to ensure that the students maximize the opportunities being provided for them.

