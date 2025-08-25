Refurbished Primary school and new Early Childhood Development Center to Open Friday in Fitz Hughes

The Fitz Hughes Primary School and the newly constructed Early Children Development Centre will be officially opened on Friday.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund Implementing Agency will host the opening ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 10am on Friday.

There will be addresses from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Minister of Education – Curtis King; Minister of Agriculture – Saboto Caesar; Parliamentary Representative for the area – Carlos James and a representative from the Caribbean Development Bank.

Both projects cost approximately three million EC dollars, and were conducted over a one-year period.

The project contractors were Jack Construction Services and Consultant Stewart Engineering Limited.

Funding was provided by the Caribbean Development Bank and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Friday’s ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC Radio from about 10am.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related