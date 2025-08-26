SVG sends largest ever delegation to CARIFESTA XV Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has sent its largest-ever delegation to the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA), with approximately 150 Vincentian creatives, performers, and cultural ambassadors representing the nation on the regional stage in Barbados.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, speaking with NBC Radio’s Manager Dionne John on Monday, described the government’s investment in the contingent as “worthwhile”, emphasizing the longterm cultural, social, and economic benefits for the people of SVG and the wider Caribbean.

