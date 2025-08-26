SVG using every opportunity to showcase the country’s culture at CARIFESTA XV

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines contingent at CARIFESTA 15 continues to grab every opportunity to showcase this country’s culture and heritage at the region’s premier cultural festival.

This statement was made by Director of Culture, Maxine Browne, who tells NBC News, the delegation has participated in a number of high level presentations so far.

Browne says today there will be a Book Launch event in which St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be actively involved.

Browne adds that the young delegates from St. Vincent and the Grenadines will also be involved in a showcase today as they prepare for their big country night presentation this Thursday.

