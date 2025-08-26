Preparations underway for Everything Vincy Expo Plus 2025 in October

This country’s premier Investment promotion agency, Invest SVG said preparations are well underway for this year’s Everything Vincy Expo Plus, which will be held during the month of October.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Glen Beache said the expo promises to be another huge success with a lot of new initiatives being put in place.

Beache said the Expo gives local businesses and producers the opportunity to showcase their products and services to the Vincentian public and they expect it to once again be one of the biggest events on the Independence Calendar.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Tesorero said the Everything Vincy Expo Plus will this year be held at its new permanent home located at the Diamond Industrial Estate.

He said it will run from October 23rd to the 27th featuring a full family oriented package.

