Three Thousand day old chicks distributed to farmers to bolster poultry production

Three thousand day-old chicks were distributed to several farmers on Monday, as part of efforts to bolster poultry production and food security.

The chicks which are of three varieties, were hatched and distributed at the hatchery at the Dumbarton agriculture station.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said these chicks are dual purpose birds which can be used for both meat and eggs.

He said the production of these chicks comes at an opportune time given the increase in demand for eggs, particularly from the hospitality sector.

Minister Caesar said the satellite farmers will nurture the chicks for a period of time, after which the more mature birds can be distributed to back yard farmers.

Head of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne-Bique said the organization is delighted to partner with the Ministry of Agriculture in this important initiative.

Senior Veterinary Assistant and Hatchery Manager Fedaria Richardson said tremendous work was done to support the safe hatching of the chicks.

