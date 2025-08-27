IICA hosts workshop for stakeholders in Sanitary and Phyto Sanitary systems

Public and Private Sector stakeholders were involved in a workshop here, to validate the results of a recent assessment of the Sanitary and Phytosanitary systems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), hosted the workshop in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The workshop allowed stakeholders to review the draft report provided by the facilitators, compiled from a recent assessment exercise, using the Performance, Vision Strategy (PVS) assessment tool, and provide additional inputs to enhance the final report.

Twenty-nine stakeholders participated in the exercise including, public sector representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards.

Fresh produce exporters, agro-processors, and a major supermarket chain also participated in the validation exercise.

The workshop was held as one of the initial activities in the implementation of the Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary (SPS) component of the European Union Food Security Programme.

