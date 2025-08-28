The Culture and Heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be on full display this evening at CARIFESTA 15 in Barbados as the Vincentian delegation hosts its country night.

Director of Culture, Maxine Browne tells NBC News this evening’s presentation which begins at 7 will feature a wide range of cultural presentations of the highest quality, showcasing the best of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Browne outlines some of the presentations for this evening as she notes that there will also be a special Garifuna showcase.

Head of the Vincentian delegation at CARIFESTA 15, Rodney Small is encouraging Vincentians at home and abroad to tune in for the show this evening, which he says will highlight the spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

