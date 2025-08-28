The Ministry of Tourism and Culture has been commended for this country’s participation in CARIFESTA 15, currently taking place in Barbados.

The commendation came from Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel during NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme.

The Acting Prime Minister said CARIFESTA is a very important gathering of Caribbean people that promotes exchange in culture, heritage and identity.

Minister Daniel said it is important that the people of the Caribbean continue to meet in festivals like CARIFESTA to have these exchanges to remember where they came from as the region forges ahead towards the future

Like this: Like Loading...

Related