NBC to host grand final of Junior Jeopardy this Friday

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio) is preparing to host the grand finale of its Junior Jeopardy trivia programme this Friday.

Programme Coordinator at NBC Radio, Johnny Straker said this year marks the fourth edition of the Junior Jeopardy, with the aim being to involve children in positive activities during the summer vacation.

He said tomorrow’s finals will begin at 10am at the National Broadcasting Corporation’s compound in Kingstown and will be broadcast live.

Straker said the four finalists will compete in tomorrow’s grand finale and the sponsors of the programme will also be in attendance.

