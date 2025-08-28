NBC’s Special Report – Thursday August 28th 2025

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to carve its place in the global medicinal cannabis space — not just through policy and production, but through culture, tourism, and innovation.

Following the official launch of Cannabliss 2025, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar and CEO of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority Dr. Jerrol Thompson explain why the festival — now in its second year — is more than just an event.

Gailorn Browne has the details in today’s special report.

