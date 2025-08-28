SVG Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association prepares to observe World Alzheimer’s Month

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association Incorporated said preparations are well underway for a series of activities that will be held to observe World Alzheimer’s Month.

In an interview with NBC News, President of the Association, Sylvia Gould said the month of activities will be held with the theme “Ask About Dementia, Ask About Alzheimers”.

Gould noted that despite popular public belief, dementia is not a mental health condition but is instead a non-communicable disease also known as an NCD.

Gould said the association is hoping that through its continued work, the public will place greater focus on these conditions and more help will become available for those affected by these issues.

