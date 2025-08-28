Public urged to take stomach health seriously

The public is being urged to take stomach health seriously and get tested for H. pylori—a common bacterial infection linked to serious gastrointestinal issues, including stomach cancer.

H-pylori is a bacterium that infects the stomach lining and is usually spread through contaminated food, water, or saliva.

It can cause bloating, stomach pain, indigestion, nausea, and unexplained weight loss.

Registrar at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Patriana Badnock Williams said children are especially prone to reinfection, making good hygiene and early treatment essential.

She added that in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, H. pylori screening is now part of local cancer prevention efforts, particularly for those with a family history of stomach cancer.

In a second call to action, the hospital registrar urged persons who test positive for H. pylori to stick to their prescribed treatment regimens and avoid abruptly stopping medication.

