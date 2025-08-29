Government of Brazil donates six million seedlings to Ministry of Agriculture

A national distribution drive will soon be carried out here, as the Government of Brazil has donated six million seedlings to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar says the seeds will be made available at Agriculture stations across the country.

The Minister thanked the Government of Brazil for the donation.

Minister Caesar says the distribution drive will be carried out in collaboration with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

Charge’d Affairs of Brazil His Excellency Enrique Jenne, delivered brief remarks at the handing over ceremony.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Brazil established diplomatic relations in 1981.

