Refurbished Fitz Hughes Primary school and New Early Childhood Development Centre to officially open

An official opening ceremony will be held today for the Fitz Hughes Primary School and the newly constructed Early Children Development Centre.

There will be addresses from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Minister of Education – Curtis King; Minister of Agriculture – Saboto Caesar; Parliamentary Representative for the area – Carlos James and a representative from the Caribbean Development Bank.

Both projects cost approximately three million EC dollars, and were conducted over a one-year period by the Basic Needs Trust Fund Implementing Agency.

The project contractors were Jack Construction Services and Consultant Stewart Engineering Limited.

Funding was provided by the Caribbean Development Bank and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony will begin at three this afternoon and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

