NBC Radio hosts Final of Junior Jeopardy 2025

Azariah John of Glen was adjudged winner of the Junior Jeopardy Trivia Programme, organized by the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio.

John beat three other finalists to place first in the competition.

Jordon Noel from Green Hill placed second; Elana Williams of Chester Cottage, placed 3rd and Daryll Richards from North Union took the fourth spot.

The finals were held at NBC Radio’s compound this morning.

Chairperson of NBC’s Board of Directors, Theresa Daniel, said she is pleased with the initiative and commended all persons involved.

Meanwhile … The 2023 winner of Junior Jeopardy Naiya Delplesche said she was grateful for the opportunity to participate in the programme.

And, last year’s winner Oran-Jay Williams says it was a good experience for him.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related