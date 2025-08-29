Botanical Gardens celebrating 260th anniversary with series of events and activities

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority continues to celebrate the 260th anniversary of the Botanical Garden of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the oldest in the Western Hemisphere, with a series of activities and initiatives.

On Wednesday, 28th August, the Authority welcomed a visiting delegation from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew (UK), with the thrust for continued heritage preservation, capacity building, and international cooperation in botanical science.

During the visit, the delegation and officials from the National Parks,Rivers and Beaches Authority will make courtesy calls on Governor General of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Dame Susan Dougan , as well as Cabinet Ministers and the team at the Forestry Department.

Additionally, the team is expected to conduct several workshops commencing on Monday September 1st.

Participants will benefit from sessions on cross-pollination techniques, propagation and germination, aquatics, lawn care in theory and practice, plant health, pest management, and garden management.

On Tuesday, 9th September 2025, tour guides will benefit from a specialised Tour Guide Training Workshop facilitated by Dr. Christina Welch of the University of Winchester.

The session, hosted at the Curator’s House, will focus on the history of the St. Vincent Botanical Garden, the legacy of its curators, and its unique plant species.

This workshop aims to enhance visitor engagement and ensure that tour guides are well-equipped to share the garden’s historical and cultural significance.

The calendar of activities will culminate with a Symposium on Tuesday, 9th September 2025, under the theme “Our Garden, Our Heritage, 260 Years Strong.”

The symposium will bring together cultural heritage specialists, environmentalists, educators, and policymakers to reflect on the Botanical Garden’s legacy and chart its future in national development.

