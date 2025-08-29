SVG to officially launch Cyber Security and Cybercrime Awareness Campaign

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will officially launch a Cyber security and Cybercrime Awareness Campaign next week, as part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP).

This six-month regional initiative aims to empower communities with practical tools and knowledge to navigate the digital space safely.

The launch event will take place on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room beginning at 9am

The Feature Address will be delivered by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves.

There will also be remarks from Project Coordinator of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project SVG, Winston George, as well as representatives from the OECS and CARICOM IMPACS.

This six-month campaign is designed to raise public awareness of cybercrime and digital threats, particularly among vulnerable and underserved groups.

It will provide practical tools and information to help individuals protect themselves online and navigate the digital space more safely.

The initiative is being rolled out across four Member States – Dominica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related