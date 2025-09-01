As the 2025/2026 School year in St Vincent and The Grenadines commenced today, Minister of Education, Curtis King has reiterated that the education of the nation’s children is a major part of the Government’s thrust towards national development.

He made this statement during his back to School Message marking the start of the new academic year.

Minister King said Education is the cornerstone of the country’s future and working together, Vincentians will build a brighter more resilient nation.

He said the education of the nation’s children is the best gift that can be given to them as he welcomed teachers and students back to school.

