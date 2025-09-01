Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said there have been significant positive developments relative to Vincentians being able to access tertiary education, since his administration came to office in 2001.

The Prime Minister made this statement while addressing Friday’s official opening ceremony for the Fitz Hughes Primary

School and the newly constructed Early Children Development Centre.

Both projects cost approximately three million EC dollars, and were conducted over a one-year period by the Basic Needs Trust Fund Implementing Agency.

The Prime Minister said before his administration came to office, all of the divisions of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College had a total student population of four hundred and fifty people.

He said now there are more than two thousand students attending the different divisions of the Community College and this is largely due to the Government’s policies on access to quality tertiary education.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government continues to ensure that students receive scholarships and other assistance to pursue their university education overseas.

